The Closer’s Dave Chapelle continues to be defended by Netflix’s CEO.

In support of Dave Chappelle’s most recent Netflix comedy special, “The Closer,” the online streaming platform and production firm fired and reportedly suspended employees while also pledging their continued support for the comedian.

Chappelle’s stand-up comedy program drew immediate criticism for what many saw as transphobic and homophobic speech.

The special cost more than the popular series “Squid Game,” according to internal leaks obtained by Bloomberg. Netflix is said to have fired a worker who was suspected of leaking internal material to Bloomberg.

The sacked employee also sought to lead a trans resource group within Netflix, according to Verge, and pushed staff and allies to walk out in protest of the special on Oct. 20. The walkout is still scheduled to happen.

Netflix also suspended a transgender employee who attempted to attend a call reserved for directors and vice presidents only, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The employee also took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of Chappelle’s program.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos issued a memo to workers on Oct. 11 in support of Chappelle, which was published in its entirety by the Hollywood Reporter.

“Chappelle is one of today’s most popular stand-up comedians, and we’ve worked with him for a long time. Sticks & Stones, his most recent special, which was also contentious, is our most-watched, stickiest, and award-winning stand-up special to date… “We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are intended to inspire hate or violence, and we don’t feel The Closer does so…,” the statement stated.

On Oct. 13, Sarandos released another memo, which can be read in its entirety on Vulture, in which he names shows and people associated with Netflix that he believes are models of inclusion and diversity. He wanted people to know that Netflix is still committed to telling tales that haven’t been told before.

Sarandos noted stand-up comic Hannah Gadsby, who has two specials on the platform, as an example of inclusivity and diversity.

“Now I have to deal with even more of the rage and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unload on me every time Dave receives 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted half world view,” Gadsby wrote on Instagram in response. Ted, you didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real-world implications of the dog-whistling hate speech you refuse to acknowledge.” Netflix has said that Chappelle’s special would not be removed.