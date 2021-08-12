The cinemas on Lime Street used to show a peek of the future.

The mythology of Bold Street’s mysterious timeslip has long promised the chance to visit somewhere new and adventurous, yet this sense was much more prevalent for Liverpool residents just a few streets parallel on Lime Street.

Lime Street used to be known for its fresh sights, sounds, and destinations – it was, after all, home to the more realistic Lime Street train station and the escape that train travel provided.

However, if you turn left out of the station and swing past the once-bustling Walker’s pubs – The Crown Hotel and The Vines (Big House) – that still remain as opulent beacons on each street corner, you would have been given the option of three of the city’s most popular cinemas.

The Forum, The Futurist, and The Scala were among the humming lights and bright advertisements just before you reached Renshaw Street.

The three cinemas played a significant part in enthralling the Liverpool people and taking them to worlds hitherto unseen – or even imagined – from the 1910s forward.

The three cinemas will have been regular haunts for all ages during an era when entertainment was beginning to take shape on the big screen.

The chance to get out of the wet and catch the latest ‘flicks’ would have resulted in long lines snaking down Lime Street.

The Futurist, the oldest of the three cinemas, was located on the left side of the street, facing Renshaw Street.

The Futurist, was opened in 1912 and was a sophisticated mix of Georgian and French Renaissance architecture, was a stylish mix of Georgian and French Renaissance architecture.

It was one of the city’s primary theatres, and it drew crowds for silent films until 1929, when it added audio capabilities.

Because televisions were not widely available in the 1940s when World War II broke out, The Futurist took on a new role as one of the few venues to watch news reels for updates on the war.

The war, on the other hand, left indelible traces on the cinema’s façade, which was heavily bombed during an air strike in May 1941. The relevance of the Futurist was strongly emphasized in. “The summary has come to an end.”