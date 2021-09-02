The chief executive of Liverpool’s biggest hospital trust is stepping down.

The chief executive of Liverpool’s biggest hospital trust has resigned.

Steve Warburton, the chief executive of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the Royal Liverpool, Aintree, and Broadgreen hospitals, has announced his departure.

Mr Warburton was the chief executive of Aintree Hospital for several years until taking over the newly amalgamated major city trust in 2019, just as the coronavirus outbreak hit.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my professional career to have served for the past six and a half years as first the chief executive of Aintree University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and then for the past two years as the chief executive of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust,” he said in a statement to the Trust’s more than 12,000 employees today.

“I led the organization through the merger process that brought Aintree University Hospital, the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals together to become Liverpool University Hospitals, which is now one of the country’s largest university hospitals.

“We also delivered the first step of clinical reconfiguration shortly after the merger. We’ve managed to get the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital building project off to a strong start, both in terms of construction and finances, and I’ve spent the last 18 months working with colleagues as we navigated four waves of COVID-19.”

“After much thought and personal contemplation, and understanding that there is never a perfect time for these decisions, now feels like the right time for this transition to take place for me personally and for the Trust,” he continued. As a result, the time has come for me to take on a new challenge within the NHS, such as establishing a better balance between my professional duties and my personal life.

“We are delighted that Steve has chosen to join the Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership,” said Sheena Cumiskey, Chief Officer for Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership.

“On behalf of the Trust Board and the entire organization, I want to express our profound gratitude to Steve for everything that he has done,” said LUHFT Chair Sue Musson.

