The cheapest supermarket in the UK to buy Christmas dinner is named.

The cheapest was Aldi, which came in at £28.17.

Which? Ten Christmas dinner components, including turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and Christmas pudding, were compared at the UK’s eight largest retailers.

Waitrose was the most costly supermarket, with a comparable basket of food costing more than £15 more than Aldi.

Asda was the second cheapest, costing only 32p more than Aldi.

Tesco was third with a price of £28.88, Lidl was fourth with a price of £29.46, and Morrisons was fifth with a price of £32.88.

Sainsbury’s was ranked seventh at £32.90, while Ocado was eighth at £38.28.

Which? magazine claims. Frozen turkey crowns ranged in price from £12.99 at Aldi and Lidl to £22 at Waitrose, a £9.01 difference. If you prefer fresh turkeys or turkey crowns over frozen, shops often begin offering them around December 19.

