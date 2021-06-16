The Chase will be off the air for the entire week while ITV broadcasts Euro 2020.

The Chase has been taken off ITV for the entire week in order for Euro 2020 to take its place.

The Chase is one of ITV’s most popular series, with millions of viewers tuning in every day to see how the team fare against the Chasers.

Bradley Walsh is the host. The Chase generally airs on ITV at 5 p.m. on weekdays, but that will not be the case this week due to a major schedule change on the channel.

Tipping Point’s schedule has also changed, with Monday’s program now airing at 3:45 p.m.

Even if the football does not coincide with The Chase, the show will be omitted from the calendar and replaced by Royal Ascot horse racing.

Several ITV shows will be delayed or cancelled over the next four weeks to make space for the international football event, which was postponed from 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The schedules for Emmerdale and Coronation Street have also changed, with all episodes for the week now available to view on the ITV Hub.

Because of the Euros, TV shows scheduled to run on BBC One have been impacted.

All of this week’s episodes of EastEnders will be available on BBC iPlayer.

“Giving EastEnders viewers the flexibility to chose when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re enthusiastic about,” said Jon Sen, the show’s executive producer.

“With the inevitable scheduling adjustments owing to the Euros, which we’ll be celebrating on screen in Walford, boxing all four episodes will ensure that everyone gets their fill of drama and football lovers won’t miss out,” says the executive producer.

“We hope the infinite streaming possibilities on BBC iPlayer keep fans content over the next few weeks, whether they binge-watch them all in one night, spread them out over a few days, or continue to see the episodes play out on BBC One.”

