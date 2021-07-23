The cause of death for a man, 26, who was the first known Brit to catch covid, has been verified.

A coroner has confirmed the cause of death of a student who is thought to be the first UK citizen to contract coronavirus.

According to North Wales Live, Connor Ellis Reed was a Chinese and linguistics student at Bangor University when he was discovered dead in his halls of residence in October.

The first-year student from Llandudno died of respiratory failure caused by a combination of drugs, according to an inquest, which revealed he had consumed fentanyl, ecstasy, and cannabis.

When he was diagnosed with Covid while working at a school in Wuhan in November 2019, the 26-year-old is considered to have become the first-known Brit to contract Coronavirus.

He appeared to make a good recovery and traveled to Australia to see his family before returning to North Wales to continue his studies.

On October 23, he and a flatmate split a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, smoked cannabis, and Mr Reed claimed he took two ecstasy tablets, according to the inquest.

He was last seen alive in the early hours of October 24 and was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

When he wasn’t spotted by his flatmates, his fears grew, and he was later discovered asleep on his bedroom floor.

Mr Reed’s companions tried to save him by doing CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead at the site.

He had consumed “a mixture of illegal narcotics,” according to the coroner, who recorded a drug-related death.

“I understand there may possibly be a number of unresolved issues for members of Connor’s family,” said Coroner Kate Sutherland.

“However, I’m concerned that no inquest will be able to answer all of the questions. The death of a family member is a devastating experience. I’d want to express my heartfelt sympathies to Connor’s family.”

Mr Reed had voiced dissatisfaction with areas of his life, but was subsequently back to his typical “cheery” self, according to flatmate and friend Harry Rogers.

“I don’t know where he obtained the drugs from, and I didn’t ask,” he said.

“In the past, he has ordered narcotics from the dark web and had them delivered to the university mailroom.

“It astounded me how this could happen.”

