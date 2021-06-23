The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode

The fruit is blessed. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16, and the cast has already teased a lot about the last chapter. So, before we jump right into fresh season 5 theories, what can fans expect from the final new episode? Here’s what the cast has to say about Season 4 Episode 10, “The Wilderness,” from The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Warning: This page includes spoilers from Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

A quick review of June’s trip ahead of Season 4 Episode 10 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

There are still a lot of unanswered mysteries ahead of the Season 4 conclusion of The Handmaid’s Tale. Throughout the current cycle, though, fans have seen a number of characters make significant changes. June (Elisabeth Moss) has arrived in Canada, where she is reunited with Luke (O-T Fagbenle), Moira (Samira Wiley), Emily (Alexis Bledel), Rita (Amanda Brugel), and baby Nichole. June then caught up with Nick (Max Minghella) in episode 9 and ultimately learned crucial information concerning Hannah’s whereabouts.

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will have to wait and discover what June will do next. Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) disclosed some shocking news when she obtained Hannah’s information. The charges against Fred (Joseph Fiennes), who has been in prison alongside Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), were dropped. So will the Waterfords get their freedom or will June take matters into her own hands? The Handmaid’s Tale viewers have to watch the story unfold in the finale.

