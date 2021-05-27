The Cast of ‘Friends’ Talks About Their Special Bond: ‘It was written in our DNA that we were related.’

It’s been 17 years since the final episode of Friends aired. Though the beloved cast has gone their separate ways since then, their real-life relationship has stayed constant.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer discussed their 27-year friendship in a recent interview, revealing how their instant bond grew into a particular kinship that has lasted all these years.

The cast of ‘Friends’ quickly became close.

Friends cast members met together with Entertainment Tonight on May 25 to talk about their time on the program ahead of upcoming HBO Max reunion special.

Though it had been years since the NBC phenomenon’s leads had been able to sit down for an interview together, it felt like no time had gone as they laughed, sobbed, and basked in the moment of reuniting on-screen.

On-Screen Couple in ‘Friends’ According to genealogists, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are cousins.

Of course, the cast’s real-life friendship was just as genuine as their on-screen friendship, which Aniston claims they developed when they first met on the set of Friends.

“All I can say is that there was something that was laid down from the beginning that kind of went into our neural pathways that instantaneously, it was in our DNA that we were family, and we were going to look after one other,” she told the site. “And there was no doubt about it. There was never any rivalry. If a disagreement arose, it was immediately addressed and resolved. There will be no eggshells.”

The cast considers themselves to be a family.

The ensemble was able to retain such a close bond through working closely together over the course of the show’s ten seasons. The hit sitcom’s success, according to David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, also had a huge role in the former co-stars forging a unique connection.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.