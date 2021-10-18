The BTS song ‘Friends’ is rumored to be on the soundtrack for Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ and Twitter is reacting.

On Sunday, BTS members Jimin and V became a trending topic on Twitter after it was reported that a song performed by the duo would be used in the official soundtrack of Marvel’s “Eternals.”

A fan posted 11 songs that are rumored to be on the soundtrack of Marvel Studios’ next superhero film based on the comic series. Among them was Jimin’s “Friends,” a song he produced.

Pink Floyd’s “Time” and Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears’ “Sugarfood” were also included in the tweet from @BRMarvelNews, a Marvel fan from Brazil.

“Chloe Zhao mash-ups Lizzo, Pink Floyd, and BTS!!” Check out the #Eternals music list,” an English translation of the tweet read. Rickey Calloway and the Dap Kings’ “Stay in the Groove-P1” and Celina Sharma’s “Nach Mera Hero” are also on the speculated soundtrack.

BTS fans flocked to Twitter to express their joy and congratulate their favorite K-pop artists on reaching yet another professional milestone.

Fans, known as ARMY, hailed the supposed inclusion of the BTS single in the film’s soundtrack by using the hashtags “VMIN,” “Producer Jimin,” and “Prod Jimin.”

“‘PROUD OF PRODUCER JIMIN'” is currently trending on Twitter with the hashtag “CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN,” according to Twitter user @JiminGlobal.

“Please respect and appreciate Jimin’s efforts. ‘Friends,’ which has been nominated for Gaon Song of the Year, was written, composed, and produced by Jimin. Friends starring in a Marvel film, if the rumors are accurate, is a great opportunity and accomplishment. Another fan remarked, “PRODUCER JIMIN IS NEXT LEVEL.”

The information concerning the music is said to have come from a Disney official document, while executives from the production companies have yet to confirm it, according to Allkpop.

BigHit Music and BTS haven’t spoken anything about it.

The film “Eternals” will be released in theaters on November 5th.

Before it becomes available on Disney Plus, the film will be screened on the big screen for 45 days.

“Eternals,” directed by Chloe Zhao, tells the story of superhuman immortals who first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1970s.

“They’re a group of 35,000-year-old immortals who have been on the planet.” According to Insider, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed at the 2019 Comic-Con, “They’ve been there amid the MCU.”

In 1976, the superhero immortals made their debut in a Jack Kirby comic book. The celestial gods created three types of beings: Deviants (those who are continuously at war), Eternals (those who are immortal), and the.