The BTS-Coldplay collaboration single ‘My Universe’ outsells the rest of Billboard’s sales chart combined.

The song, which was released on September 24, quickly rose to the top of the charts, selling about 92,500 downloads and thousands more in hard versions. According to Forbes, it has sold 127,000 copies in all formats since its release.

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” are among the tunes it outsold.

Music fans appear to prefer “My Universe” to the previous BTS chart-topper “Butter,” with the new single selling four times as many copies as the summer hit. It may be remembered that the latter was named Billboard’s Song of the Summer after spending more than ten weeks at the top of the charts.

BTS and Coldplay earlier congratulated each other after learning that their collaborative collaboration has arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

BTS and Coldplay earlier congratulated each other after learning that their collaborative collaboration has arrived at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Coldplay posted an image on Twitter suggesting that the song is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with the caption, "@bts twt, congrats to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Thank you to Coldplayers, ARMY, and everyone else who helped make this possible." The Coldplay's tweet was retweeted by the hitmakers, who thanked their fans and the British band in the comment, adding, "It's always been an honor to make this all happen with you! Congratulations and much love! Thank you to ARMY and Coldplayers for their support." Fans of both BTS and Coldplay, dubbed "ARMY" and "Coldplayers," respectively, were eager to respond to the posts, with many sending happy sentiments and pointing out the benefits of the collaboration.

A BTS fan responded to Coldplay's tweet by writing, "Thank you very much, Coldplay; we plainly noticed how happy and comfortable the boys were when My Universe was on a roll, especially Taehyung and Jin, who had rly wanted to collaborate with yall since back then. Thank you, Tysm, and best wishes, Borahae!" This week, "My Universe" made a strong debut on the rock and alternative charts. It was ranked No. 38 on the Alternative Airplay charts and No. 42 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay charts in October.