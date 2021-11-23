The BTS Army Reacts to Singer SZA’s ‘They Didn’t Care’ Tweet.

SZA, who is best known for her song “Good Days,” has angered BTS fans after tweeting that the Bangtan Boys “didn’t care” about her when they met at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles on Sunday.

At Styles’ concert on Sunday, Jungkook, Taehyung (V), Jimin, and J-Hope jammed with Lizzo and SZA. SZA, unlike Lizzo and the Bangtan Boys, did not share any photos of their meeting on social media.

“LOL I promise lizzo tried to introduce us but they didn’t care hahaha that’s why we don’t have a picture baby,” SZA said in response to a fan’s question about why she didn’t upload a selfie with the famed K-pop group. They were still so polite and cute!” Her now-deleted response has sparked a heated debate between her followers and BTS ARMY’s overprotectiveness.

Some of her admirers were apparently offended by the remark “they didn’t care,” and they hurled racist comments towards BTS.

BTS fans took to Twitter to vent their displeasure and accuse the 32-year-old R&B artist for “snubbing” her. “BTS VS ZSA,” the user commented, “all over a group of stretched-eyed gay boys who launched the global pandemic we’ve been suffering from for the past two years.”

“I don’t think SZA is at fault here, SZA is Black and can’t speak Chinese so it’s usual that they’ll have lost in translation moment or maybe SZA thought they were sleeping because of the little eyes(?) idk,” another fan, who confused the Korean global sensation for a Chinese, remarked.

Of course, the ARMY members were not amused and began attacking SZA fans who had painted BTS in a poor manner.

On Monday, the hashtag #LeaveBTSalone trended worldwide on Twitter as the ARMY reacted to the racist insults.

You had a fantastic time with the boys, and V gave you a big embrace. You’re now acting as if they were bad with you. “I hope you never see BTS again because you don’t deserve to see them #LEAVEBTSALONE,” Twitter user @kimjulya6 wrote beside a photo of Taehyung hugging SZA during the event.

“SZA completely lied idk why,” another Twitter user said beside the same photo of BTS’ V hugging SZA. For the sake of clout? But Taehyung hugged her, and she’s playing with their characters!! And everybody who is hating on them because of this sza should apologize #LEAVEBTSALONE.” SZA eventually apologized on Twitter, however Koreaboo reported that she later erased the post.

