The Brownie Recipe by Ayesha Curry has a twist that makes it divine.

Ayesha Curry is best known as Stephen Curry’s wife, but she has also made a name for herself in Hollywood and the culinary world. Ayesha Curry is known for her easy-to-follow recipes that don’t require a lot of expensive ingredients or take a long time to prepare, and she always manages to strike a healthy-yet-flavorful balance in her dishes. Learn more about Ayesha Curry, including her signature brownie recipe with a secret ingredient, in the video below.

While most people enjoy plain brownies, what if you want to take it to the next level? Ayesha Curry’s Horchata Brownies recipe, which includes a bit of rum in the glaze for a more complex flavor, has you covered. Her recipe also calls for ground cinnamon, fine salt, and slivered almonds, none of which are commonly found in brownie recipes, according to Food Network.

If you’re looking for a simple and unique dessert for potlucks, holidays, or other gatherings, try this recipe, or look through Curry’s cookbook or Food Network profile for more ideas.

Ayesha Curry’s culinary skills are impressive

Ayesha Curry rose to prominence not for her incredible recipes and cooking abilities, but for her acting career, which she pursues on the side. According to IMDb, her first acting credit was a small role in the 2008 television series 10 Items or Less . She landed a recurring role as Keeley Hawkins on the television series Whittaker Bay later that year. Before taking a seven-year acting hiatus, she appeared as a guest on Disney's Hannah Montana and Good Luck Charlie in 2009 and 2010.