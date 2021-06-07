‘The Boys’ is based on the TV show ‘Supernatural.’ Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in the First Film

Fans of Supernatural have been waiting for Jensen Ackles to return to the show since last fall. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for him to appear on season 3 of The Boys, but Amazon has provided some entertainment in the meanwhile.

The first image of Ackles dressed as Soldier Boy was posted by Amazon on June 7. Laura Jean Shannon, the costume designer, and Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, both commented on the outfit.

When will Jensen Ackles be a part of ‘The Boys’?

In season 3, Kripke gave Ackles a part. Soldier Boy will be played by Ackles, who announced the news on his Instagram account on Sept. 9. The Boys would have to wait till Ackles finished Supernatural.

The Boys is a darker take on superheroes, based on the Garth Ennis comic book. Soldier Boy is a superhero who gained famous fighting in Universe War II in a world where superheroes aren’t always idealistic saviors. Soldier Boy, 75 years later, still looks like Jensen Ackles, but with a beard.

What will Jensen Ackles’ appearance on ‘The Boys’ be like?

Ackles is dressed in a dark green outfit with a diamond-shaped shield, similar to Captain America’s WWII costume. Soldier Boy, according to costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, was the super who came before The Seven.

Shannon stated in a statement, "Soldier Boy is the original tough ass." "We wanted to bring attention to a bygone era of overt masculinity and roughness. We dived deep into baking in an all-American quality founded in a military soldier's practicality with a big dose of old school cowboy swagger, thanks to that background. We knew the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops, as well as a John Wayne attitude, which Jensen fortunately possessed…