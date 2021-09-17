The Boohoo Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021, which launches tonight, was reviewed.

The year 2021 is designated as the year of the beauty advent calendar.

There have already been some great releases, and Boohoo has pulled another one out of the bag!

If you don’t want to know what they have in store for shoppers this year, don’t watch our unwrapping because it will include spoilers.

Their latest Boohoo Advent Calendar for 2021 is likely to be HUGE, with a value of over £140 and a retail price of just £60.

The bestselling Bondi Sands Aero Liquid Gold, which comes in a full size, is one of the key goods we were looking forward to seeing.

Last year, the fashion and beauty retailer released a calendar including some of the most well-known brands, but we believe this year’s is an improvement.

With a combination of make-up, skincare, and hair accessories, I’m looking forward to checking out some things that I might not have purchased if it weren’t for the convenience of having everything in one place.

The following items are available:

1 × Garnier Ambre Solaire Face Wipes No Streaks

1 × Satin Gold Eye Mask from Boohoo

1 × Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel from Dirty Works

1 × Zoe Ayla Facial Exfoliating Pads (2 Pack)

1 x Gelly Nail Varnish by Barry M

So…? 1 × Body Spray Mykonos Nights

I Heart Revolution Lipgloss (one)

1 × Sleek Eyeshadow Palette (12 pans)

1 × Red Beauty Sponge from Boohoo

1 – Mini Gel Removal Kit for Le Mini Macaron

1 × Diamond Whites Charcoal Powder, Black Edition

a single Barry M That’s Swell Lip Plumper for you.

1 sachet of Beauty Works Argan Oil

1 x Tropicana Dirty Works Cube

1 × Chocolate Dipped Mascara by I Heart Revolution

1 × Matte Liquid Lipstick I Heart Revolution

1 x Nails.Inc Biodegradable Glitter Nail Varnish 1 x Nails.Inc Biodegradable Glitter Nail Varnish

1 pack of Zoe Ayla hair clips

Brushworks Tweezers, 2 Pack

1 × Danielle Face Mask (Exclusive to Danielle)

1 pair of Eylure lashes

1 × Nails.Inc Foot Mask for Thirsty Feet

Sunkissed Tanning Mitt (one)

Bondi Sands Aero Liquid Gold (one bottle)

I Heart Revolution, Garnier, Nail Inc, and Barry are among the major brands represented.