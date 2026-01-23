‘The Bone Temple’ Faces Major Box Office Decline in Second Weekend

Box office projections for Nia DaCosta’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” indicate a dramatic drop in ticket sales, with estimates predicting a decline of 65-70% during its second weekend in theaters. The film, which opened with much anticipation, is now expected to gross between $4 million and $5 million in its second week.

Mixed Reception and Lack of Momentum

Despite positive reviews and a third film reportedly already in the works, the movie’s performance has fallen short of expectations. So far, “The Bone Temple” has accumulated $16 million in domestic earnings and $14 million internationally. However, its production budget stands at a hefty $63 million, putting the film in a difficult financial position.

The disappointment at the box office is largely attributed to the mixed reception of last year’s prequel, Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later,” which deviated significantly from the typical zombie genre. The film was more of a philosophical exploration of humanity than a gore-filled thriller, a move that left many fans disappointed and contributed to a decline in interest for its sequel.

While the film’s long-term prospects remain uncertain, Sony is expected to reassess its plans for the franchise moving forward, including the potential of a third installment, as the box office figures fail to meet early expectations.