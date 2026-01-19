‘The Bone Temple’ Box Office Struggles as Sony Faces Surprising Results

Despite strong reviews and positive audience feedback, Sony’s latest release, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” is projected to underperform significantly at the box office this weekend. After an underwhelming Friday opening with just $3.7 million in ticket sales, the film is now expected to gross around $13 million over three days, or $15 million across a four-day weekend. In comparison, its predecessor, Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later,” launched to a much stronger $30 million debut in 2025.

Production Costs and Future Plans

Produced at a hefty $63 million, “The Bone Temple” had high hopes for its launch. Reviews for the film have been solid, with an 80 rating on Metacritic, and audience response has been favorable, earning an A- CinemaScore and a 4.5 rating on PostTrak. Yet, it appears the film’s Friday performance casts a shadow over the expectations surrounding the franchise. Sony, in its eagerness to capitalize on the film’s potential, greenlit a third installment, which is rumored to star Cillian Murphy, although a production start date has yet to be confirmed.

The disappointing opening has raised questions about whether Sony will continue with the franchise. Despite audience enthusiasm, which contrasts sharply with the mixed reception for Boyle’s 2025 film, the performance of “The Bone Temple” casts doubt on the viability of a third film, which could cost upwards of $70 to $80 million to produce.

While “The Bone Temple” struggles at the box office, it’s facing competition from the highly successful “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which is on track to outgross it this weekend with a predicted $14 to $16 million haul. If this trend continues, it would mark the fifth consecutive week at the top for the “Avatar” franchise, underscoring the ongoing dominance of the sci-fi series in the global box office.