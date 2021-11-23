The Bond between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Despite Reconciliation Rumors: Report.

According to a source, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk remained close following their breakup.

After being pictured walking arm in arm in New York City last week, the “A Star Is Born” actor, 46, and the Russian model, 35, fuelled rumors that they may have gotten back together.

However, more than two years after their breakup, an unnamed source informed Us Weekly that the former couple’s existing closeness “hasn’t changed.”

Cooper and Shayk, who co-parent their 4-year-old daughter Lea, spend “a lot of time together,” according to the insider.

“When Bradley is not filming, he enjoys spending time with his family,” the source stated. “He and Irina will have a meal and participate in kid-friendly activities with their daughter.” The “Silver Linings Playbook” star and his ex-girlfriend are “very close,” according to the insider, and have been working on developing a “wonderful co-parenting relationship.”

Cooper and Shayk first began dating in 2015. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter. They divorced in 2019, yet they remained involved in each other’s life while raising their child.

Following their steamy performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars, allegations surfaced linking Cooper to his “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga.

The actor finally addressed the rumors about his connection with Lady Gaga last week, confirming that they were only acting at the time.

“It lessens the anxiety level just from a personal aspect,” Cooper said of acting in love on stage to The Hollywood Reporter. “In that scene in the movie, they kind of fall in love.” It’s that explosive moment when they’re on stage in front of tens of thousands of people… It would have been so strange if we were both seated in front of the audience on stools.” When the romance rumors first surfaced, Gaga quickly put an end to them. According to her, the audience saw exactly what the actors wanted them to see.

“We wrote a love story together.” Of course, as a performer and actress, I wanted people to believe that my partner and I were in love. In November 2019, the “House of Gucci” star told Elle, “We wanted people to experience that love during the Oscars.”

“We wanted it to travel straight through the lens of that camera and to every television that was watching it,” she explained. And we put in a lot of effort, working for days on end. We planned everything out—it was meticulously organized. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.