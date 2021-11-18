The bomb disposal team has returned to the Liverpool street that is at the heart of the terror inquiry.

A bomb disposal crew has returned to a Liverpool street that is at the center of the terror attack investigation.

The counter-terrorism investigation into the taxi bomb attack at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is centered on Rutland Avenue, which is adjacent to Sefton Park in the L17 region.

Al Swealmeen, 32, has been formally identified as the guy thought to have created the Improvised Explosive Device that he brought into a taxi on Sunday, according to Counter Terrorism Police North West.

A bomb disposal crew was back at the area on Rutland Avenue on Thursday evening, according to photos obtained at the scene. Police said the scene on Rutland Avenue remained the “primary focus” of their investigation.

At around 8 p.m., the bomb disposal team was seen leaving the location, but a cordon was still in place.

Al Swealmeen is linked to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street homes, having lived in Sutcliffe Street for’some time’ and’recently rented’ the Rutland Avenue apartment, according to Counter Terrorism Police.

Officers have continued to recover “major objects” and “valuable evidence” from the Rutland Avenue residence.

Police said their investigation into the incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital will continue over the next four days, with the scene not expected to be released until Sunday.

Counter Terrorism Police North West Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said: “The deceased has been formally named as Emad Al Swealmeen by counter-terrorism detectives leading the investigation into the terrorism event on Sunday, November 14th.

“He is thought to have been born in Iraq and most recently resided on Rutland Avenue.

“Officers have located a relative of Al Swealmeen, with whom we will speak today.

“The scenario at the hospital hasn’t changed, but the automobile has been taken away, and officers are still conducting fingertip searches.

“Sections of the scene are expected to be disclosed in the following days, but the entire sequence will not be released until at least Sunday.”