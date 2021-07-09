The ‘boffin’ Chase player left Mark Labbett and Bradley Walsh unsatisfied.

After having great hopes for contender Dan, both Bradley Walsh and Mark Labbett were left disappointed in a Chase participant.

Dan was the second player up, and The Beast said he resembled “every boffin ever born.”

“Dan seems like he’s about to set the world on fire, therefore I’m going to label you desperate Dan,” Bradley disagreed with Mark.

Bradley was dissatisfied when Dan, 34, told him he was a “library cataloguer,” saying, “You should have said you were a gangster.”

Dan stated that if he won money, he planned to travel to Japan and Korea with his wife Donna.

The Beast replied, “I think he’s a bandit, but I like capturing bandits.” Dan had £6,000 in his cash builder, and The Beast remarked, “I think he’s a bandit, but I like catching bandits.”

His teammates, Bradley, and The Beast all anticipated him to take the higher offer of £36,000, but Dan disappointed them all by accepting the lower offer of £6,000 instead.

“I think you should have gone for it,” Bradley added, and Mark agreed.

Despite all of Dan’s expectations, he was unable to get past Mark and was left with nothing.

“I wasn’t anticipating that,” Mark remarked, “but I expect to see you back in the final Chase once I finish with your other teammates.”

Dan’s early exit also stunned the audience.

“Dan ain’t the man,” one person said.

“Dan letting down Dans,” Dan said.

“Dan has had a mare,” remarked “stunt double.”