The body of a missing 16-year-old boy has been discovered in a river.

Rescuers searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing after allegedly falling into a river discovered a body.

Officers searching for the missing kid in Frodsham discovered a corpse in the River Weaver at around 11.30 a.m. today, according to Cheshire Police.

Although no formal identification has been made, it is thought to be that of the missing youngster.

The parents of the adolescent have been notified and are receiving assistance from professional officials.

Cheshire Constabulary Superintendent Alexander McMillan said, “This appears to be a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

After receiving reports that a 16-year-old boy had fallen into the ocean, search and rescue personnel worked for hours.

With helicopter backup overhead and a dog team there, police, fire, and medical personnel were called to the area.

While emergency crews worked in the area, the A56 Sutton Causeway to Chester Road and swing bridge were closed.

Emergency services were summoned to the location about 3.50 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for Cheshire Police.

Police initially stated that the child thought to have fallen into the river was 11 years old, however their statement has subsequently been revised to state that the boy is 16 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call Cheshire Police on 101 and provide the incident number IML 1041072.