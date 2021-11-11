The Biggest Stars Who Turned Heads At The 2021 CMA Awards [Photos].

Some of the biggest country music performers and other celebrities gathered in Nashville on Wednesday night for the 2021 CMA Awards.

The star-studded awards presentation also doubled as a date night for some of the industry’s finest couples, who lit up the red carpet with their beautiful attire and passionate embraces.

Nicole Kidman wore an edgy cutaway Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown that showed off her midriff at the event to support her husband Keith Urban. On the red carpet, she posed elegantly alongside Urban, one arm across his shoulder.

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin wore all-black ensembles on the red carpet to honor Lambert’s 38th birthday. “Kerosene,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “Gunpowder & Lead” were among the songs she sang to open the concert. Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, who teamed forces for their first live performance of their popular song “If I Didn’t Love You,” also ended the 2021 CMA. For the performance, Aldean chose an all-black costume that went nicely with Underwood’s stunning black and smokey purple gown.

Blake Shelton, the “Voice” coach, also attended the 2021 CMA Awards, dressed in black, and screamed his way through his incendiary new hit, “Come Back As a Country Boy.” On stage, the 10-time CMA Award winner set the tone with a backdrop that mirrored his smash song’s music video. Gwen Stefani, who had just finished her Las Vegas residency the previous weekend, was noticeably absent from the event.

Jimmie Allen, who recently did his last dance on “Dancing With the Stars,” also made waves after performing his tune “Freedom Was a Highway” on the stage at the 2021 CMA Awards. Allen, who was dressed in a bright pink gown and gave an emotional speech after being named New Artist of the Year, became the first African-American to win and be nominated in the category since 2010.

Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Drew Parker, Russell Dickerson, Ashley McBride, Maren Morris, HARDY, Maddie & Tae, Cade Foehner, Breland, Caroline, and Luke Bryan, Caitlyn Smith, Lady A, Jennifer Hudson, and Chris Young were among the other celebrities who attended the awards show.