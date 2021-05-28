The Biggest Lessons Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Have Learned From Each Other

Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae have been inseparable since they met. The two have become quite close after bonding over their love of healthy living and spending out together on several occasions. Now that Kardashian and Rae are BFFs, they’ve learned a lot from each other, just like any other famous couple.

Rae’s podcast That Was Fun? has a new episode. She and Kardashian discuss the lessons they’ve learnt from each other and how they’ve applied them to their daily lives since becoming friends with Addison and Sheri.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have got close in the last year.

The friendship between Kardashian and Rae began in early 2020.

Rae was reportedly invited to Kardashian’s home to record a TikTok video with her oldest kid, Mason, according to Insider. As a result, Kardashian and Rae met and formed what has since become a close friendship.

“We surprised Mason because he enjoyed my TikTok videos. When Rae met the Poosh creator while performing on The Tom Ward Show in July 2020, she stated, “I kind of just lingered around and we got really close.” “We began exercising together. We performed a butt exercise and whatnot on her YouTube channel, so that was fun.”

Despite the fact that their friendship has received varied responses due to their 20-year age difference, Kardashian and Rae have chosen to remain friends regardless of what others think.

Celebrities have been inseparable for the past year. They’ve not only collaborated on TikTok videos and traveled across the country, but they’ve also appeared on each other’s social media pages, indicating that they couldn’t be any closer.

Kourtney Kardashian taught Addison Rae about the paparazzi.

