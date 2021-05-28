The Best Way to Watch ‘The Leftovers’ Is to Be Skeptical of the Supernatural, According to Fans

The Leftovers on HBO is one of the most enigmatic and scary television shows ever made.

The show, created by Damon Lindelof, explores the intriguing and terrifying topic of how people would respond and go about their lives if 2% of the world’s population vanished overnight. While 2% of the world’s population may appear insignificant, the event has far-reaching and chaotic implications.

The otherworldly intrigue of The Leftovers draws the majority of fans, but many others admire the show’s exploration of human emotions and how individuals cope with grief and loss.

What is the plot of ‘The Leftovers’?

The audience follows a broad and diverse ensemble of individuals over The Leftovers’ three seasons, though the series is primarily focused on the Garvey family from Mapleton, New York.

Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux), the town’s chief of police, his family, and other Mapleton residents deal with the aftermath of the unsolved disappearance with a range of emotions. The Garveys seek a fresh start in Miracle, Texas, after a series of unexpected incidents.

The small town’s claim to fame is that it is the only spot in the world where no one has ever left. Matt Jamison (Christopher Eccleston), a minister confronting challenging theological dilemmas, his sister Nora Durst (Carrie Coon), who loses more than others, and Meg Abbott (Christopher Eccleston) are among the show’s other notable characters (Liv Tyler).

Strange occurrences and familial strife seem to follow and increase wherever the Garvey family goes. As the story unfolds, more and more interlinked supernatural occurrences occur, bringing the Garvey family and other prominent characters an almost insurmountable level of stress.

The show contains supernatural themes.

The Departure is the inciting event of The Leftovers, and it is one of the… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.