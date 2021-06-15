The Best Way to Hide Stolen Money Is Among Fans’ Favorite Plot Twists on ‘NCIS’

NCIS would not have lasted as long as it did without a big and devoted fan following. The show is extremely popular and has a devoted fan base. It’s been able to accomplish so by following a tried-and-true investigative procedural model. Despite the show’s relatively conventional format, it occasionally manages to surprise its audience. NCIS fans recently discussed their favorite plot surprises on the internet. Here are some of the best surprises that some fans were not expecting.

What makes ‘NCIS’ so successful?

What is it about NCIS that makes show so successful? Some may even say it enjoys predictability. Every episode of the series, which stars Mark Harmon as Jethro Gibbs, provides viewers the same thing. The squad is presented to a crime, and they must work together to solve it.

This isn’t a new concept in TV shows; there are lots of procedural dramas. NCIS succeeds because of its excellent writing, compelling characters, and engaging subplots. It’s not a terrible thing to have a formula if the formula has been demonstrated to work. It appears to work, based on the show’s popularity and longevity. Not only is the original show popular, but it has also generated a number of spinoffs.

That isn’t to suggest that there isn’t opportunity for variation within that formula. Over the years, NCIS has had plenty of chances to surprise its audiences. It injects plenty of unpredictability and story twists into a show about everyday investigations. NCIS fans have been debating which twist was the best.

The storyline twists on ‘NCIS’ have been numerous.

Like any decent show, NCIS has to keep its viewers guessing from time to time lest the format gets stale and boring. According to several viewers’ online reactions, the show has done this numerous times.

Fans of NCIS took to Reddit to… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.