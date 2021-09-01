The Best Upcoming Titles in Anime for Fall 2021.

This fall, there will be a slew of new anime series to watch. Some will be sequels to previous episodes, while others will be brand new, giving anime fans even more to look forward to.

The second season of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” and “The Detective Is Already Dead” offered fans something to chew on throughout the previous airing season.

For those who want more, here are the finest forthcoming anime releases for fall 2021 that fans should keep an eye on, ranging from major hits to lesser-known titles.

Cour 2 of “Mushoku Tensei”

In the second half of one of the best isekai animes of the year, follow Rudeus Grayrat as he joins the Ranoa University of Magic. According to Funimation, “Mushoku Tensei” will resume on Oct. 3 with the remaining 12 episodes of the first season.

The anime was lauded for its magnificent art, animation, and soundtrack, as well as its refreshing perspective on the overdone isekai genre. However, film garnered criticism for its disturbing sexual scenes involving minors, which fans continue to debate to this day.

“Komi-san Is Incapable of Communicating”

This slice-of-life anime follows Tadano Hitohito, a young high school boy who meets the titular class queen Shouko Komi, a gorgeous girl with a communication impairment, and becomes friends with her. Tadano promised to assist Komi in achieving her aim of having 100 friends in an episodic comedy about their school lives.

On October 7, “Komi-san Can’t Communicate” will premiere.

“My Senpai Annoys Me”

Igarashi Futaba is a new employee who must deal with Takeda Harumi, a mild-mannered senior who can’t seem to get enough of her. The duo’s wholesome daily interactions at the office are chronicled in this slice-of-life romantic comedy, as Igarashi tries to disguise her building love for her bothersome senpai.

The anime will premiere on October 10th.

“Mieruko-chan”

Yotsuya Miko is a regular high school girl who gains the capacity to perceive terrifying supernatural monsters out of nowhere. Miko, powerless and helpless, goes about her daily routine, pretending not to notice the creatures while doing her best to keep her friends safe from the monsters she can only see.

This one-of-a-kind horror comedy will premiere on October 3rd.