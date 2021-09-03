The Best Free Anime to Binge-Watch Right Now

There are many of wonderful anime shows to watch, but deciding which one is worth watching in one sitting can be challenging, especially with so many new releases in the last few months.

From the gritty street fighting of “Tokyo Revengers” to the distinctly unique isekai universe of “TenSura,” the current season of anime releases is chock-full of terrific episodes to see.

Here’s a rundown of the previous season’s finished shows, which you can watch for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube site.

“All Roads Lead To Doom: My Life As A Villainess!”

Catarina Claes, after tripping and injuring her head, suddenly recalls memories from her previous life and recognizes her current environment as that of her favorite otome game. Regrettably, she was resurrected as the game’s villain, who appears to be bound to lose in every scenario.

In this fun-yet-charming romantic comedy, Catarina goes to tremendous measures to reject her fate, providing viewers with a distinct and refreshing twist on the overdone isekai genre.

“Moriarty The Patriot” is a fictional character.

During the nineteenth century, the United Kingdom grew to be the world’s largest and most prosperous empire. While the upper crust enjoyed all the comforts that nobility could provide, the lower and working classes were left to toil and battle for whatever came down from the top.

In this mystery anime, William James Moriarty and his brothers determined to destabilize Britain’s corrupt system by any means necessary, providing a novel yet authentic take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famed “Sherlock Holmes” series.

“Combatants Will Be Dispatched” is a phrase that means “combatants will be dispatched.”

Combat Agent 6, one of the villainous Kisaragi Corporation’s finest employees, is entrusted with increasing the company’s reach by conquering a faraway world through an experimental portal. Six sets out to conquer a strange new world with his android companion Alice, but things don’t always go as planned.

In this comic animation from the creator of “KonoSuba,” follow Six’s quest at world dominance.

“Welcome to Demon School!” says the narrator. Iruma-kun”

Iruma was a normal young child, but it turns out that his parents sold his soul to a strong Underworld monster. Instead of suffering, Iruma now lives as the spoiled, adoptive grandson of one of the Underworld’s most powerful demons, and he must confront the most difficult test of his life: attending demon school as a regular human.

This lighthearted comedy recounts Iruma's exploits.