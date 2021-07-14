The ‘believe you’re in Ibiza’ bus bar is returning to a Merseyside beach.

Crosby Beach will welcome back an open-top bus bar where you can “believe you’re in Ibiza.”

The Bus Yard is a temporary food and beverage establishment that debuted on the beach earlier this year.

The beach bar was given permission to open for 28 days by Sefton Council to investigate if people would be interested in more permanent refreshment options at the popular spot.

The Bus Yard rapidly proved extremely popular with locals and visitors alike, with many requesting that it be made a permanent fixture.

“We were there for tea today,” Pat Mack commented on Facebook. Excellent meal and drink, as well as excellent service. Please do not depart.”

“Was sat on the top deck, sunnies on, drink in hand,” Katie Netherway said. I felt like I was in Ibiza!”

The Bus Yard offers hot dogs, loaded fries, and burgers, as well as beers, cocktails, and other alcoholic beverages.

Sefton Council stated today that the bus will return to Crosby for a second trial.

It will take place between Monday, August 9 and Friday, September 3rd.

A new food option will also assist Ainsdale Beach, which is located along the coast.

From this Saturday, B-Eat On The Street, a North West-based enterprise, will be selling gourmet snacks from two shipping containers on the corner of Shore Road (July 17).

“This is just somewhere folks can sit out, take in the sights, and have a bit of a ‘vacation’ feel,” Bus Yard owner Andrew Laird previously told the ECHO.

“Ninety-nine percent of the reaction we’ve received has been fantastic, and we’ve won over the few folks who had reservations.”

“I suppose some people assumed it was simply people getting wasted on the beach, but it’s not the case.”

“Many of our clients are families who want to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat as their children play in the sand while they keep an eye on them.”

The upper deck of the bus is about 15 feet above the ground, and Andrew thinks the sights are “amazing.”

A second location for the Bus Yard has been established.