The beer garden in Liverpool’s city centre has been awarded one of the best in the UK.

The Kazimier Garden in Liverpool has been awarded one of the top beer gardens in the UK.

The Seel Street location is listed in a roundup of the top 25 “beautiful, eccentric, and distinctive” beer gardens prepared by Funktion Events.

In the summer, nothing beats a beer garden, and Liverpool has lots to pick from.

With its hidden setting packed with flora and fauna to give a calm sanctuary in Liverpool’s hectic city core, the iconic Kazimier Garden has acquired a dedicated fan base over the years.

The Kazimier Garden uses repurposed materials to provide seating for guests as well as a unique bar.

The venue features an outdoor bar, mezzanine, roof terrace, and a stage that hosts live music and performances on occasion.

It has a peculiar gravel dance floor and provides a rotating menu of local and distinctive drinks.

The garden came in fourth place on Funktion Events’ ranking of the top five best beer gardens.