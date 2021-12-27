‘The Batman’: WarnerMedia CEO Reveals Film’s HBO Max Streaming Date

While “The Batman” is due to visit theaters in March, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has revealed the film’s HBO Max premiere date.

Kilar revealed that “The Batman” will be released in theaters exclusively for 45 days before being released on the streaming platform on April 19, 2022.

“Consider how long it takes for movies to air on HBO, which is eight to nine months after they hit theaters. On HBO Max, the Batman will appear on day 46 “During a podcast, Kilar told Recode. “That’s a significant improvement over where things were in 2018, 2017, and 2016.” Kilar also confirmed that six weeks following their theatrical premieres, “Black Adam” and “The Flash” will be available on HBO Max. “Black Adam” will be released in theaters on July 29 of next year, while “The Flash” will be released in November of 2022.

“Jason Kilar,” a biographical musical drama based on famous artist Elvis Presley, will premiere on HBO Max 46 days after its theatrical release, according to the WarnerMedia CEO.

“That is a huge change that I don’t think people realize, and I’m extremely happy about it,” he continued.

The film “The Batman” is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Director Matt Reeves directs the film, which is a relaunch of the Batman franchise. Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Jayme Lawson, and Barry Keoghan star in the action-adventure.

WarnerMedia isn’t the only streaming service that has used this approach. In September, Disney stated that its films would be released in theaters for 45 days before being made available on the streaming service.

However, some of the films will only be available in theaters for a limited time.

70 days after its theatrical premiere, “Shang-Chi” is now available to view on Disney+.

On January 12, 2022, “Eternals” will begin streaming on the site after 68 days. From February 23, Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated film “Free Guy,” which was released in August, will be available on the platform.

