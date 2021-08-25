‘The Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson, could be the ‘most emotional Batman movie ever,’ according to the director.

According to director Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” would reveal the Dark Knight at his most vulnerable state, making it the “most emotional” Batman film ever made.

At CinemaCon on Tuesday, Warner Bros. unveiled a new trailer for Reeves’ “The Batman,” which features dismal aesthetics and turmoil in rainy Gotham, with Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne sulking and pacing across the city.

The director revealed in the featurette that his film was influenced by Frank Miller’s “Batman: Year One.”

“I had the impression that we’d seen a lot of genesis stories. “I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that ‘Year One’ does, to come straight in to a young Batman, not being an origin story, but referring to his roots and shaking him to his core,” Reeves was cited as saying in the footage by Entertainment Weekly. “It can be extremely realistic, but I also believe it has the potential to be the most emotional Batman film ever made.”

In the documentary, Pattinson also stated that this version of Batman’s origin felt “special” to him. “Batman has always stood out as one of the key characters of the twentieth century for some reason, and so many people connect with him on such a deep level for so many different reasons,” he stated. “I felt there was something profoundly different [here]from the first chat I had with Matt about it.”

Meanwhile, James Gordon’s Jeffrey Wright suggested in the trailer that “Gotham is a character in a way that we haven’t seen before.”

When Warner Bros. released the official trailer for Pattinson’s “The Batman” in August of last year, people couldn’t help but note his thick eyeliner and solemn demeanor, remarking that his portrayal of the character differed from that of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

One fan remarked on the trailer, “Now this Batman appears like he’s got personal issues.”

“In all honesty, DC, produce grim Batman movies instead. Another person commented, “This looks fantastic.”

Following the trailer’s debut, Reeves told People that Batman’s appearance represents what he is going through. He’s still working out what he can do to change Gotham in the picture, and none of the impacts he desires are happening.

Despite the conflicting reactions to his character’s appearance, Pattinson stated that the project is meaningful to him and that it is unlike any other. Brief News from Washington Newsday.