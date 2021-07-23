The Bail Project Fundraiser is being promoted with a new music video by Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X used his recent music video release for “Industry Baby” to promote a fundraiser he created to help people get out of prison.

The campaign is dubbed the Bail Project by the rapper.

The music video depicts events that occur in prison as well as the criminal justice system’s problems.

According to Joseph Pate, the organization’s press manager, the rapper was motivated to launch the initiative after experiencing the death of family members who were incarcerated.

The idea is described as a “National Revolving Bail Fund” that is “a key instrument to reduce incarceration and eliminate racial and economic inequities in the bail system,” according to the website.

It operates by setting a person’s bail, which is then paid using the project’s funds. At the conclusion of a client’s case, the bail is returned to the fund.

“Bail Project disrupts the money bail system one person at a time to stop mass incarceration. We attack a system that criminalizes race and poverty by restoring the presumption of innocence, reuniting families, and challenging the presumption of innocence. “We’re on a mission to abolish cash bail and replace it with a more just, equitable, and humane pretrial system,” according to a website statement.

Currently, the organization is assisting in the payment of bail for 16,913 people.

