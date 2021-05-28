‘The Bad Batch’: Star Wars Fans Who Were ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About the Series Now Can’t Get Enough

Disney+ recently debuted Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The streaming cartoon series is a sequel and spin-off to the 2008 series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and is an official expansion of the larger Star Wars universe. Unlike some of its other shows, Disney+ is only releasing one episode of The Bad Batch per week.

And, despite the fact that the new Star Wars show has yet to reach its halfway point – the first season will have a total of 16 episodes – fans are already raving about it.

‘The Bad Batch’ picks up where ‘The Clone Wars’ left off.

The Clone Wars began with a theatrical film in 2008 and ran for a total of seven seasons on Cartoon Network, Netflix, and Disney+. The space opera was a ratings hit until it concluded in 2020, filling in the gaps between the prequel Star Wars films Episode II and Episode III.

After The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch picks up.

“The series follows the Bad Batch’s elite and experimental clones (originally introduced in The Clone Wars) as they navigate a quickly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War,” Deadline writes. “Members of Bad Batch – a special squad of clones who differ genetically from their Clone Army brethren – each have a particular special skill that makes them extremely effective soldiers and a formidable crew. As they strive to stay afloat and find new meaning in the post-Clone War environment, they will take on dangerous mercenary missions.”

The majority of the clone warriors in Clone Force 99 are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. Archie Panjabi from The Good Wife and Michelle Ang from Fear the Walking Dead star in the animated series.

The first edition of ‘The Bad Batch’ was a special 70-minute episode.