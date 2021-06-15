‘The Bachelorette’: Did Katie Thurston Spoil Her Season by Secretly Wearing Her Favorite Man’s Bracelet?

Katie Thurston got to know the men of her cast more in the second episode of the season. The Bachelorette fans noticed she made an interesting fashion choice that might tip off who she’ll pick at the end of the season.

[Spoiler alert: Warning spoilers for “Week 2” of The Bachelorette!]

Katie Thurston secretly wore her favorite man’s bracelet on ‘The Bachelorette’

Fans noticed Greg Grippo was wearing a black bracelet during their date. Thurston was then seen wearing that same bracelet on the next group date.

That group date had men mud wrestling to compete for more time with Thurston. Aaron Clancy won, and Thurston asked him why his match against Cody Menks was so intense.

He revealed they knew each other before the show. “There were some like social media posts and just things he did that kinda rubbed me the wrong way,” he said. “And so I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for those reasons.”

Thurston eventually confronted Cody then sent him home. The rest of the group date also wasn’t very romantic. So Thurston wearing Greg’s bracelet is a big sign that he’s currently in the lead to get that final rose.

Thurston didn’t wait long to have her first one-on-one date with Greg after giving him the first impression rose. They drove off together in a truck and went to a campsite. They pitched a tent together because, growing up, Thurston loved camping by the river with her father.

