The AXA Training Centre in Liverpool has undergone a dramatic transformation.

At the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, a mural honoring all of Liverpool’s cup-winning goalkeepers was revealed.

Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar, as well as current Reds number one Alisson, are featured on the artwork.

The artwork, which is located behind one of the goals at the Training Centre, with the message “In safe hands.”

Each image on the design is accompanied with their name, number of appearances, and medal totals, and is a combination of contemporary day heroes and ‘keepers from Liverpool’s early years.

John Culshaw, a Liverpool-based artist, made the artwork and shared photographs of it on Twitter.

Next to the 2020 Premier League trophy, Alisson takes center stage, while David James is pictured beneath him, celebrating Liverpool’s 1995 League Cup victory.

Jerzy Dudek celebrates Andriy Shevchenko’s decisive penalty miss in the 2005 Champions League Final with his arms outstretched in one of the club’s most iconic photos.

The Pole is flanked by early twentieth-century goalkeepers Sam Hardy, who won the First Division in 1906, and Liverpool great Tommy Lawrence, who was instrumental in Bill Shankly’s team’s success.

Alisson isn’t the only current player on the mural, with Adrian taking center stage for his role in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup victory.

The painting’s creator, John Culshaw, has a number of works throughout the city, including a recent mural tribute to Steven Gerrard.

The artwork, which was unveiled last month on the wall of The Sandon Complex near Anfield, portrayed the Reds star celebrating one of his numerous goals for the club.