The astronomically expensive salary that a lorry driver may currently command.

The epidemic, combined with Brexit, has altered the face of the job market as we know it.

Retailers are contending with a shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers, causing supply challenges at big chains including McDonald’s and Gregg’s.

Waitrose is recruiting lorry drivers on a whopping £53,870 a year salary to woo people into the profession, according to Mirror Online.

As the furlough system comes to an end this month, here’s all you need to know about it.

According to The Times, lorry drivers would earn more than secondary school teachers (£40,880), solicitors (£43,190), and architects (£42,930) since the job offers “a huge range of benefits and a healthy work-life balance.”

Due to the high demand for new lorry drivers, Tesco and Iceland have increased pay by 25% and are offering a signing-on bonus of at least £1,000. M&S is providing a £2,000 sign-up bonus.

New recruits might earn up to £60,000 a year, according to James Clifford, CEO of HGTV driver training.

HGV drivers aren’t the only workers in high demand as a result of the pandemic; a plumbing company has reported that demand for their services has skyrocketed.

Pimlico Plumbers said work that had been halted due to the epidemic may again resume, and they’re looking for 50 trained engineers with salaries of up to £150,000.

Glassdoor has put together a list of enjoyable occupations where you may make a surprising amount of money.

10 enjoyable jobs that pay well

£18,000 to £32,000 a year as a videographer

£14,000 to £32,000 a year as a travel agent

£20,000 to £44,000 a year for an interior designer

Pastry Chefs earn between £25,000 and £38,000 a year.

£35,000 to £90,000 a year for a Software Engineer

£23,000 to £54,000 a year for a marketing specialist

Graphic Designers can earn between £22,000 and £40,000 per year.

£20,000 to £43,000 a year for an event planner

Flight Attendant salaries range from £12,000 to £30,000 per year.

£13,000 to £85,000 per year as a freelance writer. “The summary has come to an end.”