The Ant and Dec-starring I’m a Celeb promo promises that the show will be “more grueling than before.”

Ant and Dec made an appearance in a brand-new promo for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! clothed like gleaming armour-clad knights

The trailer highlights the beauty of Wales, as the show will be recorded in Gwrych Castle for the second year in a row, following a switch from Australia’s New South Wales to the United Kingdom’s North Wales in 2020.

After Ant says, “What’s worse than eating a pig’s testicle?” the advert claims that the show will be “more grueling than ever.”

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity teases viewers by unveiling a ‘great’ line-up to Ant, who responds with “eating two pig’s testicles” while Ant scribbles notes into a book with a feathered pen.

The show is characterized as “the ultimate battle of endurance” in the 40-second clip, with the trials requiring the “hardiest of challengers” to take part.

The contestant lineup for this year’s event has yet to be announced to the general public.

However, the Geordie team were given a sneak peak at who will be inhabiting the Castle for the 21st series of the show earlier this week.

Their reaction was captured in a video on social media, but the photos they were given were blurred out to the public.

The lads couldn’t contain their delight at the casting, calling it “wonderful” and clapping their hands in delight.

They said they were “very pleased” with the unveiling.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins, GMB’s Richard Madeley, and Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge are among those speculated to be taking on this year’s challenges.

Piers Morgan, Lisa Riley, and Nick Grimshaw are among the celebrities who have already ruled themselves out of contention.

The rest of us will have to wait until next month to find out who will be competing, since the teaser states it will be back on our televisions at that time.

“Clear your diaries for some very nice knights on the telly come November!” the hosts wrote on Twitter after posting the clip.