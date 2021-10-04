The announcement from the Liverpool Disney Store to customers as it confirms the store’s closure date.

The Disney Store in Liverpool ONE is closing this week after more than a decade at the shopping mall.

Customers have been notified that the Disney Store would close ‘on or before’ Friday, October 8.

In an homage to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Liverpool ONEshop has a giant sign outside that reads, “Thank you for being our guest.”

Greatie, TJ Hughes, Kirkby Market, Bootle Strand, and more stores have been around for decades.

“This store will close on or before Friday, October 8th,” the statement adds. At shop Disney.co.uk, you’ll still find fantastic things from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and a whole lot more magic.”

In the 1990s, Liverpool’s Disney Store was housed in Clayton Square, which was popular with children because of its large cuddly toy mountain, before moving to Liverpool ONE in 2008.

All Disney stores in the UK, with the exception of two flagship stores in London’s Oxford Street and Dublin, were due to close by September, according to reports from the summer.