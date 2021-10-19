The Alison and Dermot takeover of This Morning has viewers asking the same question.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show.

During the October half-term, the presenting duo will be filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

When ITV disclosed the presenting shake-up last month, Alison and Dermot were ecstatic to share the news.

Alison explained: “The last time we did it, I loved how intense it was and how much I cherished seeing him every day. I’m hoping to have a couple of meals out with him, as well as several lunches with him.” Dermot agreed with the 46-year-old host and expressed his excitement for seeing more of Alison during their takeover.

“Intenseness is the best term to describe it,” he explained, “but it’s a wonderful intensity.”

The couple generally hosts the show together on Fridays, and today they amused viewers with interviews with Paul Nicholas, a former EastEnders actor, and a guest who claimed to have fallen in love with a ghost.

During recent times when Holly and Phil have taken a well-deserved rest, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have taken over as hosts.

On Twitter, people were wondering where the show’s husband and wife presenting couple were this time.

“Where are Ruth and Eamonn?” tweeted @LadyFerny.

“What happened to Eamonn and Ruth covering vacations, did #ThisMorning miss to tell that it would simply be the summer vacation!” Molly commented.

“Eamonn and Ruth had best do the Christmas week!” Cameron said.

“Wish Eamonn was on for this interview because I could just see the reaction,” Glynis said.

Craig made the following comment: “It’s time for some fashion. Oh, Eamonn v Lisa, how I miss you.”