The AFI Awards have announced the dates for the 2021 Winners Reception and Honorees-Only Event.

The American Film Institute will reveal the winners of the 2021 AFI Awards later this year, with an honorees-only celebration taking place early next year.

The AFI Awards announced on their website on Wednesday that the top 10 most outstanding films and television shows of the year would be presented on December 8. The organization’s honorees will be honored on January 7 in Los Angeles.

The AFI Awards were established in 2000 with the goal of honoring films and television shows that contribute to the institute’s cultural legacy. The formal selections for this award-giving ceremony are made by a jury comprised of researchers, artists, critics, and AFI Trustees.

According to the American Film Institute, the honorees-only event aims to recognize people whose works “advance the art of the moving picture, inspire viewers and creators alike, and improve the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form.”

According to Deadline, following the honorees-only event in January, the group will launch a 20-day tribute to each honoree by showing their new and unique work to a global audience via AFI Movie Club.

The AFI Movie Club is a tool that allows international viewers to participate in virtual gatherings for the organization’s approved picks. Participants will learn fun details and participate in behind-the-scenes discussions for each entry during these sessions.

AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said, “We are thrilled to celebrate a year of great storytelling that has inspired us to see the horizon beyond tough times.”

“This is an occasion where hugs and handshakes are at its center – and we look forward to assembling our honorees, as well as global audiences via AFI Movie Club, to cast a proper light on the role art plays in developing our culture in positive and profound ways,” he concluded.

The news comes only days after AFI established a scholarship in memory of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of the Western film “Rust” after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a toy gun during a scene.

NPR cited the organization as saying, “At AFI, we commit to ensure that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of everyone who seek to see their ideas realized in well-told stories.”

The scholarship is for the AFI Conservatory in Los Angeles, and it will remember Hutchins' memory while also providing support for