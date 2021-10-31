The Adelphi Hotel has witnessed some of the strangest events in its history.

Over the years, guests have reported seeing hand prints, strange noises in the night, and even actual ghosts at the Adelphi Hotel.

The Liverpool landmark has been dubbed “Britain’s most haunted hotel” after being tied to several paranormal sightings.

Strange sightings have been claimed at the ancient hotel over the years, and it has even drawn ghost hunters to investigate “paranormal” happenings.

The most haunted areas in Liverpool are depicted on this map.

The Adelphi has been dubbed the “most haunted hotel in Britain” by author Tom Slemen, who claims to have personally witnessed some of the hotel’s otherworldly visitors.

“In my honest view, the Adelphi is the most haunted hotel in the United Kingdom, and some extremely bizarre things have occurred in both the current Adelphi and the one that stood there before it in Victorian times,” he said.

“I used to give speeches in the hotel’s Sefton Suite, and I had no idea that it was an identical replica of the Titanic’s First Class Smoking Lounge, created by the same craftsmen hired by the White Star line.”

“There was standing space only during one session, and I and many others observed three individuals dressed as naval officers with white caps and dark jackets with all the braiding standing at the far end of the room.

“The middle officer, who appeared to be in his sixties, had a white beard and stood approximately 5 feet 7 or 8, and the trio appeared one second and vanished the next, causing shouts of surprise.”

According to him, the following things occurred in the hotel:

Raymond Brown, a 15-year-old pageboy who died in August 1961 after becoming stuck in the Adelphi Hotel’s luggage room lift. His spirit, dressed in his cap and uniform, is said to have taken up guests’ luggage and carried it off to various rooms and corridors before disappearing.

An anonymous whistler in the hotel’s lift who frequently breaths down visitors’ necks and taps them on the shoulder.

"George," a tuxedoed gentleman holding a toothbrush.