The £85 faux leather aviator coat is a hit among River Island consumers.

We’re well into Autumn now, and when the weather grows colder, we’ll need a reliable, attractive coat that will go with everything in our winter wardrobe.

River Island recently shared a snapshot of a stunning dress that drew a lot of attention online.

A comfortable cream cable knit cardigan (£45), black pleated wide leg trousers (now £40), brown heeled mules (£65), and a fake leather belted black aviator coat (£85) with faux fur interior, an off-centre zip closure, and side pockets are among the items featured in the Instagram photo.

Customers at River Island were taken aback by the £34 tiny tote bag’s “amazing” colors.

Instagram

The outfit as a whole was praised by shoppers, with one remarking, “Love the different materials here.”

“The ideal Autumn outfit,” said a third.

The coat, on the other hand, caught the attention of many, with one person tagging a buddy and remarking, “That jacket!”

“Love it!” exclaimed another.

If you want something to wear with a range of outfits, the River Island black aviator coat is perfect.

It would look great with jeans and a sweater for a casual lunch date, but it would also look great over a mid-length dress or maxi dress for a nighttime event.

River Island is currently selling the coat for £85 in sizes 6 to 18.

.