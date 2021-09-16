The 49-year-old ship captain who saved the life of an elderly woman died unexpectedly.

The 49-year-old ship captain who saved an elderly woman’s life died suddenly.

Tributes have been paid to a brave ship captain who saved the lives of passengers trapped during a Caribbean hurricane after his unfortunate death at the age of 49.

Rob Anders, commander of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay, came to the rescue of people during a hurricane relief mission in the Bahamas in September 2019.

With winds of up to 185 mph, the category five storm ripped destroyed homes, leaving many people homeless and without supplies.

An elderly woman had been stranded for four days under rubble when the Warrington man deployed his watercraft to the location and saved her life.

With the help of a Wildcat helicopter, the Navy officer from Longford saved an American mother and her three children, including a seven-week-old baby suffering from sepsis, using a Google Maps reference sent out by her distraught husband.

The 49-year-old, who was awarded an OBE for his efforts, died three days before Christmas last year, on the same day he was set to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumor only weeks before.

At the end of last month, family, friends, and former coworkers of the ex-William Beamont High School student gathered aboard Mounts Bay to say their goodbyes and sprinkle his ashes overboard.

His memorial service was attended by the former commanding officer’s widow Phillipa and their children Nell and Will, as well as the head of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Commodore David Eagles.

“I am honored to welcome Phillipa, Nell, and Will aboard the RFA Mounts Bay, a ship that Rob proudly commanded,” he stated.

“She is the perfect backdrop against which we can all remember him and lay his ashes to rest.

“I am extremely honored to be joined in this gesture of remembrance by Admiral Connell and Rob’s extended family and friends.”

The ship's crew assisted nearly 6,000 people in some of the worst-affected areas of Great Abaco Island and the surrounding region during the Bahamas rescue mission, which was one of the region's deadliest natural catastrophes.