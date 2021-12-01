The 31st Gotham Awards honor ‘Squid Game’ as a Breakthrough Series – Long Format.

At the 31st Annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, Netflix’s smash dystopian thriller “Squid Game” won the prize for Breakthrough Series – Long Format.

“The Good Lord Bird,” “It’s a Sin,” “Small Axe,” “The Underground Railroad,” and “The White Lotus” were among the other title contenders.

The award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series went to Ethan Hawke of “The Good Lord Bird” and Thuso Mbedu of “The Underground Railroad,” with Lee Jung-jae coming in second.

Regardless, the “Squid Game” team was overjoyed because it was the first-ever Korean show to be recognized by the award-giving authority.

Its delegation, which comprised Lee, series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, lead actress Jung Ho-yeon, and Siren Pictures CEO Kim Ji-yeon, met on stage to accept the award for the drama, which debuted in September and became Netflix’s most successful series launch.

Kim remarked on stage, “Since the show’s premiere on September 17th, numerous miracles have occurred, the most amazing of which is that it was produced in Korea. For a small show, there was a remarkable outpouring of support from all over the world. I’m not sure I can thank you enough, but I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of the ‘Squid Game’ fans throughout the world.” Hwang then confessed that no one liked his “Squid Game” script because it was “unrealistic” when he wrote it in 2009. “However, it just took less than 12 days to become the world’s most popular show,” he remarked. “This is a miracle if there ever was one. It happened to me as well. I just have one word for you: thank you. Thank you for watching it and for appreciating it.” The Gotham Awards honor independent film and television creators, including writers, directors, producers, and actors. Distinguished juries choose the winners.

The Gotham Awards also seek to expand the audience for independent films and promote the work of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, which assists independent filmmakers in bringing their work to a wider audience.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” took home seven accolades, including Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Breakthrough Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Outstanding Lead Performance for Olivia Colman, making it the night’s main winner.