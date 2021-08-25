The £30 million snub that enraged Daniel Levy and infuriated Brendan Rodgers demonstrates huge FSG transformation.

Despite the Reds’ strong start to the season, some Liverpool fans are dissatisfied as we enter the final week of the summer transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one of five Premier League sides to have won both of their opening two encounters after welcoming back players like Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson from long-term injury absences.

Liverpool, who are now in third place following West Ham’s thumping of Leicester City on Monday, have scored five goals without reply so far this season and might move further up the table when they host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

However, the frustrations of Reds fans can be seen in Thomas Tuchel’s European champions.

Klopp’s summer transfer splurge was confined to the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. At Stamford Bridge and the rest of Liverpool’s title rivals, it’s a different story.

Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5 million earlier this month, and are still rumored to be interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde before the transfer window ends next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Man City, the reigning English champions, signed Jack Grealish for an English record £100 million, and would be happy to break that mark again if they are successful in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

Manchester United paid £107 million for Jadon Sancho and £107 million for Raphael Varane, while Arsenal spent £126.95 million on Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares.

Owners FSG have been the subject of fans’ frustrations, with them being accused of not backing their side financially in the transfer market. With the Reds so far appearing reluctant to strengthen their squad further, with Klopp apparently content with the options already at his disposal, owners FSG have been the subject of fans’ frustrations.

At the very least, Liverpool has signed the player they wanted in Konate, after a quite different scenario in the not-too-distant past.

As things stand, Liverpool has chosen not to dip their toes back into the transfer market waters, instead opting to observe proceedings while focusing on offloading squad players before considering whether or not a late-window buy is appropriate.

