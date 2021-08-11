The $2.45 million LA mansion of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles, a member of One Direction, and actress Olivia Wilde have reportedly been dating since the start of the year. Recently, photos of the pair enjoying some alone time at their newly remodeled Los Angeles home have been making the rounds on social media.

The two were photographed together at the singer’s Los Feliz home, which was rebuilt two years ago to incorporate a more modern design. According to the New York Post, the multimillion estate now boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a kitchen with a center island.

In 2019, the home was sold for $2.45 million to Spanish singer Lourdes Hernandez and her spouse Zach Leigh. According to Zillow’s Zestimate, the once-dated house now displays contemporary industrial architecture and rents for $10,000 per month.

A grand piano is located in the entrance, and the home features a spacious family room that is connected to the rear. A basic outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor bar and dining area, and a built-in BBQ can all be found on the property’s outside. The real estate was built on an approximately 4,000-square-foot plot of land in 1981. It has gated security to protect the privacy of its residents.

The couple took a trip to London before staying at Styles’ Los Feliz residence. They also stayed at the home of the singer’s longtime manager, Jeff Azoff, in the Hollywood Hills. According to The Post, the Los Angeles residence was “a modest and somewhat typical home in comparison to what other wealthy celebrities live in.”

In 2014, Styles’ management paid $1,375,000 for the Laurel Canyon property, which features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a standard kitchen and dining space. A small leisure space, as well as a swimming pool and hot tub, are located on the property’s exterior.

Following Wilde’s split from 45-year-old actor Jason Sudeikis in late 2020, the two decided to live together. Sudeikis and Wilde had been engaged for seven years before calling it quits amicably. Following their divorce, the two established a co-parenting routine, putting their children first on their priority list. According to People, Sudeikis and Wilde have a four-year-old daughter named Daisy Josephine and a six-year-old son named Otis Alexander.