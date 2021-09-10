The 1025 raw scans from ‘One Piece’ hint at Kaido’s motivation for visiting Marineford.

The Summit War of Marineford is one of the most memorable and pivotal conflicts in the series, according to fans. While the conflict is remembered as the epic battle between the Whitebeard Pirates and the Marines, Kaido appears to have also fought in it if it hadn’t been for Shanks. Surprisingly, raw scans from “One Piece” 1025 hinted at the likely cause for the Beasts Pirates’ desire to be present at that historic fight.

Thanks to the insider known as Abo 3Wad_ and friends, raw scans of “One Piece” 1025 are now available online. Fans would learn how adult Momosuke and Luffy got to the roof of Skull Dome based on the scans.

More crucially, it disclosed Kaido’s motivation for visiting Marineford in some way. Kaido and Yamato appear to be conversing while fighting, and Kaido tells his son that no matter what name he takes or how hard he strives to be a samurai, he will never be able to hide that he is his son and has Oni’s blood running through his veins.

Yamato responded by screaming that his blood doesn’t matter and punching his father in the face with a kanabo, but Kaido continued to speak. The Beasts Pirates’ governor-general made fun of his son, telling him that he had always been alone, running around and hiding in the castle.

Yamato, on the other hand, objected and reminded him he had a friend, at which moment he remembered Ace. Yamato’s friend, the samurai, and other people who were friendly to him are all dead, Kaido boasted.

Kaido killed one of his employees who was kind to his son, according to “One Piece” 1025 raw scans. Unfortunately, Yamato witnessed the execution of that subordinate on a wooden crosshead similar to the one used by Hack the Drought to torture the Minks during the Zou arc.

These data suggested that Kaido and King were planning to attend the Summit War of Marineford in order to assassinate Ace, Yamato’s friend. Kaido’s main purpose appears to be to kill everybody who comes close to his son in order to destroy his spirit and eventually succumb to his will.

“Picture of Two Dragons” is the title of episode 1025 of “One Piece.” According to reports, the next manga chapter will be released on Sunday.