The 1023 scans from ‘One Piece’ appear to back up a popular fan theory about Zoro.

One of “the biggest speculations regarding the Straw Hats’ swordsman,” Roronoa Zoro, who has an undisclosed past, may have been proven by “One Piece” 1023.

Pirate scout Zoro is one of the most popular characters in Eiichiro Oda’s longest-running manga and anime series. Apart from being the Straw Hat Pirates’ first mate, Zoro’s loyalty to his captain is unrivaled, as he demonstrated at one time by taking ownership of and removing all of his captain’s anguish and suffering.

After all of his adventures and training under Mihawk, the Pirate Hunter is quickly becoming one of the series’ best swordsmen, but one issue remains unanswered: where did he actually originate from?

Zoro’s past has been kept hidden, and while the series has previously stated that he is from East Blue, Oda has stated that a vessel from Wano arrived in East Blue decades ago.

According to the hypothesis, Koushiro’s attire has the same emblem as those seen in Hakumai, which many fans feel indicates that he, like Zoro, came from Wano. According to the hypothesis, Zoro is a member of the Shimotsuki Clan, one of Wano’s Daimyo lineages.

One of the raw scans from “One Piece” 1023 shows the face of Ryuma, who turns out to be the ancestor of Ringo’s last Daimyo, Shimotsuki Ushimaru. Ushimaru reigned Ringo until Kurozumi Orochi and Kaido took over Wano two decades ago.

The discussion between Kawamatsu and Hyogo is revealed in raw scans from “One Piece” 1023. According to Kawamatsu, something in Hyori prevented her from stopping Oden’s daughter when she intended to give Zoro the Enma.

Zoro, Kawamatsu said, reminds him of Ringo Ushimaru’s Daimyo from his youth. Hyogoro, to his surprise, agreed with him and even said, “They’re like two peas in a pod.” Zoro and Ushimaru, according to Kawamatsu, have a lot in common, even in the manner they wield their swords.

Ushimaru is a direct descendent of the Sword God Ryuma, according to Kawa. Ryuma, like Zoro, is a one-eyed swordsman, as Kawamatsu pointed out. Zoro’s return of Shusui to Wano, according to the Akazaya member, feels like a “act of fate.”

It's worth noting that the 1023 raw scans of "One Piece" don't specifically say that Zoro is Ushimaru's son or a descendant of Ryuma. However, the parallels and analogies are astonishing. They manage to do so in some way.