‘That’s Not Going To Work,’ Drew Barrymore says of dating a younger man.

Drew Barrymore isn’t interested in meeting younger men, and she frequently dismisses them on dating apps.

The 46-year-old actress and Whoopi Goldberg discussed relationship challenges and why younger men would not work for them on the most recent edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Barrymore acknowledged to going on dates now and then, but she has “sworn off partnerships” for the time being.

“I’m on a dating app, and every now and then I’ll swipe past this 35-year-old guy. I’m 46 and I’m thinking to myself, “I have have two kids; I don’t need another.” “Goldberg was informed by Barrymore. “So I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not going to work,’ and so on. ‘Well, I wouldn’t want someone to judge me based on my age,’ I say. People aren’t actually represented by their age.’ But I believe I would like being with someone.” Goldberg remarked, “It can’t possibly be five years. You won’t be able to cover the distance in five years. You can’t because if they’re five years younger than you, a significant portion of your life has passed you by; this makes it impossible.” ‘The’ “”I once had a partner who said to me, ‘I didn’t know Paul McCartney had a band other than Wings,'” the “Sister Act” actress continued. He was a young man. ‘Um, so you don’t know much about The Beatles?’ I asked. ‘Who are The Beatles?’ he finally said. And you’re far too young for that.” Barrymore stated that she wishes to be with someone her age or older. “All I want to do now is keep moving forward,” she said.

However, Goldberg believes that having younger possibilities might be beneficial at times.

Before the audience burst out laughing, the comic said, “If you’re going to perform a hit and run, you can have somebody younger.” “Let’s not forget that sometimes you don’t want to be in a relationship for the long haul… A little boom boom is sometimes all you need.” Will Kopelman, Barrymore’s third ex-husband, is the father of Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. After three years of marriage, the couple divorced in August 2016.

In a recent episode of her show, the “Charlie’s Angels” actress encouraged Gayle King to use dating apps to find love.

“I go in and out of it. Every now and again, I panic out and jump off the cliff “Barrymore made his presence known.