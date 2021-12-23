‘That Was Wrong,’ James Franco Admits to Sleeping With His Students.

James Franco has spoken up about the sexual assault claims against him that surfaced nearly four years ago.

Franco, 43, agreed to a wide-ranging interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast,” in which he acknowledged to sleeping with students at Studio 4, an acting school he once operated, since it was “consensual.” He denied, however, that he started the program in order to have access to prospective actresses.

“I’ll say it: I’ve slept with pupils. I didn’t sleep with anyone in [my ‘Sex Scenes’ class], but I did sleep with students during my teaching career, which was wrong “Franco informed Cagle.

“However, as I previously stated, it is not why I created the school, and I, I didn’t, I wasn’t the person who chose the people who would be in the class,” the actor continued.

“So it wasn’t a well-thought-out strategy on my behalf. But, yes, there were times when I was in a consensual relationship with, with a student, and I shouldn’t have been.” The “Pineapple Express” star went on to explain his previous beliefs, adding that he believed it was “OK” to have a sexual relationship with a student as long as it was between two consenting adults at the time. However, after speaking with other individuals about the topic, he claimed he later realized it was bad form.

In a piece published by The Los Angeles Times in January 2018, Franco was accused of sexually improper behavior by five women, four of whom were his acting pupils.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, two of Franco’s former students and claimed victims, filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October 2019, alleging “widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior toward female pupils,” according to The New York Times.

Franco allegedly created “an environment of harassment and sexual exploitation” at the school, according to the lawsuit, which closed permanently in 2017. Former students accused Franco and other acting school teachers of forcing women to strip down for auditions while promising them movie parts that never materialized.

At the time, Franco’s lawyer called the charges “false and inflammatory, legally unjustified, and launched as a class action with the evident goal of garnering as much press as possible for attention-hungry Plaintiffs.”

According to Variety, the actor's sexual misconduct complaint was resolved for $2.2 million in June.