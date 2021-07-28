‘Thank You Gays And Whoever Else,’ Emma Roberts says in response to hilarious memes about her.

Emma Roberts has been laughing hysterically about the viral memes created by fans over the weekend.

Roberts tweeted a video of herself posing on the beach in a green haltered top while swaying to Lana Del Rey’s “Happiness Is a Butterfly” on Saturday, which sparked the memes.

Throughout the short film, the 30-year-old “Scream Queens” star wore a gorgeous look and grinned. She put her tongue out and rolled her eyes in front of the camera at the end of the video.

The video instantly went viral, garnering 1.6 million likes from people who appreciated her outfit. It even sparked the creation of different memes. They were also amusing.

Twitter user @GeorgiaShenk stated, “I’m waiting for you people to stop posting the Emma Roberts reaction vid so I can post my favorite Emma Roberts reaction vid.”

“Emma Roberts” is a fictional character. If you want to meet up, I’m free on Saturday night,” @perrysroulette added.

“Since go piss girl, the Emma Roberts meme has become my favorite,” admirer @ filledcroissant said.

@llamamesantii wrote, “@RobertsEmma is a homosexual icon without even trying.”

Roberts informed her fans on Tuesday that she was aware of the memes. She also used Instagram Stories to share a sample of her now-famous video, captioning it, “Me getting viral after 30.” Thank you, gays and non-gays alike.”

Roberts and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Garrett Hedlund, had their first child in December. Roberts broke off her engagement with Evan Peters in 2019, and the duo was first linked to one other shortly after.

Her baby, Rhodes Robert, was born in Los Angeles and weighed roughly 9 pounds at birth, according to TMZ.

In February, Hedlund told ET that he and Roberts were adjusting to parenting “fantastically.”

He coined the phrase “precious delirium” to describe the moment. “Everyone says, ‘Thank you.’ Soak it all in. It goes by so quickly,’ so I’m taking that advise to heart and trying to savor every moment. He went on to say, “It’s quite extraordinary.” “It appeals to me. “All day long, I smile from ear to ear.”

Hedlund also thanked his son for bringing them such joy.

“Every day is a gift.” Hedlund told ET, “He’s an angel.”